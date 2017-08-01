PD: Man shot and killed outside house party in New Britain

A man was killed late Tuesday night following what police believe was not a random shooting in New Britain.

Officers were called to 396 Park St. around 9 p.m. on a report of shots fired and a man down. Upon arrival, officers located a man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, near the front door of that home.

The victim, whose name is not being released by investigators, was rushed to an area hospital where police said he died from injuries suffering in the shooting.

Police said the victim was attending a party at 396 Park St. The shooting took place when the victim "stepped outside to a vehicle parked in the lot and was shot while walking back toward the house."

"This does not appear to be a random incident and at this time no arrest has been made for the shooting," police said in a release on Wednesday morning.

Police said they are interviewing eyewitnesses who are, for the most part, from Hartford.

"The initial information we have is that the folks we're interviewing," New Britain Police Captain Thomas Steck said. "It appears the majority of people are from Hartford, they're not New Britain residents as reported to us."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3132. People can leave anonymous tips by calling 860-826-3199 or clicking here.

