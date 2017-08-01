Shooting investigation underway in New Britain - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Shooting investigation underway in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -

Police in New Britain are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported on Park Street, according to a city alderman.

