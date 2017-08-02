Meeting to discuss closing of 3 public libraries in Hartford

Frustrations are mounting among residents as plans move forward to close three public libraries in Hartford.

The Hartford Public Library is holding a series of meetings to address the growing concern surrounding three branches closing in September because of the city's budget problem. Those branches are Blue Hills, Goodwin and Mark Twain.

A meeting was held on Tuesday night at Blue Hills and another will take place at Goodwin on Wednesday night.

At these community meetings, people will have the chance to speak with members of the library's senior leadership team and voice their worries about these branches shutting their doors.

Many told Eyewitness News they feel this decision was made without community input and wish there was another option. Charles Dixon grew up going to the library and he's very upset his young child won't be able to do the same at the Goodwin branch.

"As a young child, my brother and I would go to the library. My brother and I fell in love with the written word,” Dixon said. “And for them to deprive my child of the same thing here at the Goodwin branch, I think it's despicable, I think it's despicable."

No library staff members will be laid off and employees will be re-assigned to other branches.

In September, some of Hartford Public Library's branches will have extended hours to keep up with the demand following this restructure.

If you're interested in attending, the meeting will be at the Goodwin branch, at 460 New Britain Ave, at 6 p.m.

