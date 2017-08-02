Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of CT

Storms are moving through Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon while a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fairfield, Windham and Tolland counties until 2 p.m.

"A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for this storm east of Hartford, moving northeast at 15 mph," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

However, more storms are expected to occur later on Wednesday. The storms are expected to have very heavy rain, lightning, gusty wind of 60 mph and even hail is possible

"During the afternoon and evening hours isolated to scattered areas of rain and storms will be possible. Heavy rain will be the biggest threat as the atmosphere is loaded with moisture --- as storms will be slow moving, poor drainage flooding could be an issue," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for parts of the state. The watch is in effect for parts of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 p.m.

Another hot and humid day is on tap. Temperatures reach back into the mid-to-upper 80s and with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

"Today will be warm and even muggier," Dixon said.

The high temperatures will make sleeping difficult and the warm weather is expected to continue the rest of the work week.

"Tomorrow we do it all over again, and basically the same type of weather is on tap for Friday: warm/muggy with a chance for afternoon storms," Dixon said.

