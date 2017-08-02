Showers possible on hot and humid Wednesday

Showers are possible in parts of Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon.

Another hot and humid day is on tap. Temperatures reach back into the 90s and with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

"Today, Tomorrow, and Friday are going to be three hot days here in Connecticut, with the mercury rising into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees each afternoon inland," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said.

The coastal communities will see highs in the lower to mid-80s, Haney said.

There is also a chance for some widely spread thunderstorms.

"With the instability from the heat and high humidity, each day will feature a chance for an afternoon/evening isolated/pop-up storm," Haney said.

The high temperatures will make sleeping difficult.

"Each night will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees," Haney said.

