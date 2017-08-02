Storms leave behind damage in parts of the state

Some damage has been reported throughout the state as storms popped up on Wednesday afternoon.

Storms have been bringing heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds of 60 mph and even hail. There were reports of hail all over the state, including Bristol, Wolcott, Woodbury and Coventry.

A tree fell in the area of Carol Circle in Plymouth, and nearly hit a home. It fell on the deck of the home instead, which sits to the side of the house.

The homeowner said this was probably the best scenario.

"I guess if it's going to fall, that would be the best fall. You don't really expect this to happen, just stuff happens when you're a homeowner," said Jay Janazzo.

Thunderstorm warnings were issued for various parts of the state all afternoon, as the storms moved through.

On Wednesday evening, a large batch of storms nearly covered the entire state, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning, and hail.

As of about 6 p.m., there were 3,647 Eversource customers without power. Check the outage map here.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for parts of the state. The watch is in effect for parts of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 p.m.

"After about 7:00 or so, we will start to lose the afternoon heating, meaning the air will become much more stable and most showers and thunderstorms should dissipate shortly after that," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The rest of the night will be mild and muggy, with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be similar, with temperatures in the 80s and dew points again near 70s.

"With the instability from the heat and high humidity, both days will feature more chances for showers and thunderstorms, though we do not think they will be as widespread as today," DePrest said.

Both Thursday and Friday nights will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees.

Changes come by Saturday with numerous showers and thunderstorms, with more cloud cover.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

