Storms leave damage behind in parts of the state

A downed power line was spotted in Plymouth on Route 262 (WFSB)

Some damage has been reported throughout the state as storms popped up on Wednesday afternoon.

Storms have been bringing heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds of 60 mph and even hail. There were reports of hail in Bristol, Wolcott, Woodbury and Coventry.

A tree landed on a home on Carol Circle in Plymouth, police said. There was no word on injuries.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the state all afternoon, but some have already expired.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hartford County until 3:30 p.m. A thunderstorm warning was also issued for part of Tolland County until 3:45 p.m.

More storms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon on Wednesday, Channel 3 meteorologists said.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for parts of the state. The watch is in effect for parts of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 p.m.

Wednesday has been a hot and humid day. Temperatures have reached the mid-to-upper 80s and with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

"Today will be warm and even muggier," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.

The high temperatures will make sleeping difficult and the warm weather is expected to continue the rest of the work week.

"Tomorrow we do it all over again, and basically the same type of weather is on tap for Friday: warm/muggy with a chance for afternoon storms," Dixon said.

