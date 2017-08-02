Police ask for public's help after sex assault near CT beach

Police are searching for the man responsible for a sex assault near Jennings Beach on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Police are searching for the man responsible for a sex assault near a beach in Connecticut on Tuesday morning.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Jennings Beach around 11:45 a.m. The incident happened when a woman was walking on a path that lead from Jennings Beach to the parking lot.

The victim came into the Fairfield Police Department later that day to report it.

Police described the suspect as a 19-year-old man, who was 5’10” to 6', with a medium complexion and an average build. The man was believed to be wearing a bright red t-shirt, zip-fly shorts, and beige sandals.

The suspect in the sexual assault was seen walking on Jennings Beach with two other black men before the incident.

Following the incident, patrols have increased in that area.

Police are asking beach goers to check their phones and social media. Investigators want to see if they were taking any pictures at the beach on Wednesday and maybe have the suspect in the background. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

