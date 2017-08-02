Police investigate sex assault near CT beach

Police are searching for the man responsible for a sex assault near a beach in Connecticut on Tuesday morning.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Jennings Beach around 11:45 a.m. The incident happened in one of the walking paths that lead from Jennings Beach to the parking lot.

Police described the suspect as a 19-year-old man, who was 5’10” to 6', with a medium complexion and an average build. The man was believed to be wearing a bright red t-shirt, zip-fly shorts, and beige sandals.

The suspect in the sexual assault was seen walking on Jennings Beach with two other black men before the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.