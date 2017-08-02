CT police warn drivers to not text and drive

Police all over Connecticut are warning drivers if you are texting and driving, then you will face fines.

From Aug. 2 to Aug. 16, police departments in Connecticut are partnering with the Connecticut Department of Transportation for the National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The campaign is being called “U Drive, U Text, U Pay.”

The campaign is “a high visibility effort to enforce distracted driving laws.” Police are urging drivers “to put down the phone when getting behind the wheel. If it’s necessary to text, park your vehicle in a safe location.”

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that distracted drivers led to 3,477 deaths and an estimated 391,000 injured in motor vehicle crashes in 2015.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.