18-year-old shot in forearm while leaving her home in Hartford

An 18-year-old woman was shot while leaving her home in Hartford early Wednesday morning.

Police said Hartford resident Shataja Little was shot in the forearm outside of a home on West Morningside Street just before 1 a.m.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital where police said she has since been treated and released.

A small dark-colored vehicle was seen near the home on West Morningside Street. Police did not release a description of the suspect.

