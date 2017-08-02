Country singer Kenny Chesney to enter Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame

Kenny Chesney will be inducted into Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame later this month. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)

A country star will be inducted into Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame later this month.

The honor will be bestowed on Kenny Chesney on Aug. 11. The "country superstar" is known for hits such as I Go Back, She thinks my Tractor is Sexy and Pirate Flag.

Since the Sun City Carnival 2009 Tour, Chesney has played five back-to-back sell-out performances at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Chesney returns to Mohegan Sun Arena on Aug. 10 for his final two indoor shows of 2017.

On Aug. 11, Chesney will be presented with his Walk of Fame star hours before his final performance of 2017.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.