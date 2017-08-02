Torrington delays first day of school due to lack of budget

Torrington school officials announced Wednesday they will delay the start of school due to the lack of a state budget.

The school delayed the start by three days, making the start date Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Torrington school officials met regarding the situation and how it would impact the start of school.

Officials said it would save more than $500 thousand by delaying the start of school.

The last day of school has also been pushed to June 21, 2018, rather than June 18.

All staff are expected to report on Aug. 28 and 29.

