Access Health CT warns remaining insurers may leave

The CEO of Connecticut's health insurance exchange is warning that the two remaining insurers offering individual plans could decide to leave Access Health CT this fall.

Jim Wadleigh told Access Health's board of directors on Wednesday that "this is a threat knocking on our doors for the next open enrollment," which begins Nov. 1.

The two carriers, Anthem and ConnectiCare, have until Sept. 8 to notify Access Health CT whether they'll still participate. There was a high of four insurers in 2015. Insurers have expressed concerns about remaining financially sustainable in Connecticut.

Wadleigh says coverage for current Access Health CT customers will remain unchanged through December, no matter what happens in Washington. There's concern the federal government may stop billions of dollars in payments to insurers.

