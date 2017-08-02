QU poll shows President Trump's approval rating has hit new low

Police are searching for the man responsible for a sex assault near a beach in Connecticut on Tuesday morning.More >
The family of a Lumberton woman posted to social media that she is in stable condition after allegedly coming in contact with a flesh eating bacteria while staying in Myrtle Beach. Neither DHEC nor doctors have confirmed how the woman contracted the bacteria.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An 18-year-old woman was shot while leaving her home in Hartford early Wednesday morning.More >
An Arkansas man is accused of sexually abusing a couple’s pet donkeys after he was caught having sex with the animals on a game camera set up to catch trespassers, according to Siloam Springs district court documents.More >
A man was killed late Tuesday night following what police believe was not a random shooting in New Britain.More >
A popular beach in Connecticut has a dangerous and potential deadly attraction.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
The world's largest navy base has reportedly on locked down all of its piers after reports of a bomb threat.More >
When you take a trip to the gas station to fill up your gas tank, you expect to get the gas marked on the label.More >
