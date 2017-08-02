Officials look into allegations of inappropriate videotaping at sports camp

Officials at Sacred Heart University are investigating allegations of inappropriate videotaping of minors on school property.

University officials said it is alleged that the inappropriate videotaping was reportedly of minors who were attending a camp run by U.S. Sports Camps.

The camp was being held on University property.

Officials said, “steps have already been taken to remove the individual who was allegedly involved pending further investigation.”

It is unclear at this time who the individual is or if that person is employed by the University or the camp.

According to school officials, the university has been hosting camps like this one for more than two decades.

“The safety of our community members—including summer guests—is always our top priority, and we take allegations of this kind extremely seriously,” the university said in a statement.

