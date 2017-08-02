The Warm, Humid Weather Continues with the Threat for Storms!

** A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for HARTFORD, TOLLAND, & WINDHAM COUNTIES until 8:00 P.M. tonight **

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

It was another warm and humid day across Connecticut today, as high temperatures were in the upper 80s away from the beaches along with dew point temperatures near 70 degrees!



But along with the warmth and humidity came quite a few thunderstorms, several of which have produced Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in northern and western Connecticut. The main impacts from these storms have been hail the size of quarters and heavy downpours. Some parts of the state have received 2.0-2.5” of rain! Flood Advisories and Flash Flood Warnings have actually occurred outside the watch area. This is because the air is quite unstable and loaded with moisture, but there is very little “vertical shear,” meaning change in wind speed and/or direction with height. That means the storms that have developed are moving very slowly and largely raining themselves out over the same areas. If you do get caught in one of these storms, be sure to watch out for heavy rain and small hail and NEVER drive over flooded roadways!

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

The threat for showers and storms will continue through the evening commute and through dinner time. But after about 7:00 or so, we will start to lose the afternoon heating, meaning the air will become much more stable and most showers and thunderstorms should dissipate shortly after that. The rest of tonight should feature partly to mostly clear skies. It will once again be mild and muggy, with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Some patchy fog may develop towards daybreak, especially near Long Island Sound.

CONTINUED WARM & HUMID TOMORROW & FRIDAY…

Tomorrow and Friday will feature weather similar to what we have seen over the past couple of days. Highs will rise into the upper 80s inland and middle 80s along the shore while dew points will once again near 70 degrees. With the instability from the heat and high humidity, both days will feature more chances for showers and thunderstorms, though we do not think they will be as widespread as today. The greatest threat will be in northern and western Connecticut tomorrow and Friday, away from the stabilizing influence of Long Island Sound. Both Thursday night and Friday night will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees.

CHANGES BY SATURDAY…

By Saturday, a low pressure system will track into the Great Lakes and drag a cold front towards New England. That will bring Connecticut more numerous showers and thunderstorms and thus more cloud cover. There is the potential for some heavier rainfall with some of these showers and storms, but we are not expecting a washout everywhere. High temperatures will be cooler on Saturday, only reaching the lower 80s in most places.

MUCH NICER SUNDAY…

The front will pass east of us Saturday night and high pressure will build in Sunday. That means Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s! Plus the dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s during the day, so it will feel quite pleasant outside! Sunday night should be quite comfortable for sleeping, with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s!

INCREASING CLOUDS MONDAY, RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY…

The computer models have come into better agreement with regards to the low pressure system that will approach our area late Monday into Tuesday. Both the GFS and the European model track it eastward towards us. Monday will start out pleasant, but clouds will increase during the day and rain will likely develop by evening as the system’s warm front gets closer. The clouds and onshore flow will cap highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.



Rain may be heavy at times Monday night and will continue into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, most of the rain should taper off, though there will still be plenty of clouds. Right now, we think that the warm front will get hung up to the south of Connecticut, which would keep us cloudy and hold temperatures in the 70s for Tuesday. But if the front makes more progress than we are currently forecasting, we could see some breaks of sun and temperatures rising into the 80s. Be sure to stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we continue to fine tune this part of the forecast!

DRY & PLEASANT WEDNESDAY…

By Wednesday, the storm will move off to our northeast, turning our winds to the northwest. That will usher in a dry air mass and allow skies to clear out. Highs will be quite seasonable, with lower to middle 80s expected. The normal high at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks for August 9th is 84 degrees.

JULY RECAP…

This past Monday marked the end of July. At Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks it was a cool month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees… 0.7 degrees cooler than normal. In fact it was the coolest July at Bradley Airport since 2009, when the temperature averaged 70.2 degrees! With regard to rainfall, 6.57” fell during the month at Windsor Locks … a surplus of 2.38 inches and the 10th wettest July in the Greater Hartford Area since records began in 1905!

The July weather stats were quite different at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 75.2 degrees… 0.9 degrees warmer than normal, but still the coolest July in Bridgeport since 2009. The biggest difference between Sikorsky Airport and Bradley Airport in July was regarding rainfall. Only 2.54” of rain was recorded at Sikorsky Airport, a deficit of 0.92 inches compared to a typical July!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”