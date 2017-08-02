UConn agrees to transfer former campus to city for $1

The University of Connecticut's Board of Trustees has agreed to transfer the school's former Torrington satellite campus to the city.

The board voted Wednesday to sell the 95-acre property for a dollar, with the caveat that UConn will continue to have an extension office on the site until at least 2026.

Plans call for the classroom building to be used this fall for a Head Start preschool program, a day-treatment program for middle and high-school students with social-emotional needs and adult education courses.

UConn's board voted last year to close the campus, which had just 88 full-time students, amid budget cuts.

The sale still needs approval from city officials and a Superior Court judge, because the classroom building was originally paid for with a gift to the university.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.