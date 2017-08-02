Reports of possible missing person in water was false alarm

Search boats were seen in the water in Stratford (WFSB)

Reports of a possible missing person in the water in Stratford ended up being a false alarm.

Crews were searching the water in Stratford for a possible missing person on Wednesday evening.

Police and fire crews, including crews from neighboring towns and the Coast Guard, were out searching near the sea wall off Beach Drive.

Officials later said the Coast Guard called off the search because they believe the object was a toy floating in the water.

