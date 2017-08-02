Police identify people involved in deadly Waterbury crash

A memorial is continuning to grow after a deadly crash in Waterbury on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Police have identified the two people who died and three others who were injured after a motor vehicle crash in Waterbury on Wednesday night.

The two-car crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday on Chase Avenue at Homer Street.

Police said 32-year-old Norman Roberts, of Waterbury, was driving eastbound on Home Street when his vehicle collided with a 1999 Subaru Forester, which was headed westbound on the same street. Police said Roberts' 2017 Hyundai Elantra collided head-on with a 1999 Subaru Forester.

The driver of the 1999 Subaru Forester, Waterbury resident George Martinez, died on the scene, according to police. Roberts was rushed to St. Mary’s hospital where police said he was pronounced died a short time later.

Waterbury resident Zairano Martinez was a passenger in the Forester and was taken to Waterbury Hospital where police said she was in stable condition.

Martinez’s 10-year-old daughter was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital where police said she was in critical condition. Police added she was later transferred to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford where police said she is now in stable condition.

Martinez’s 18-year-old daughter was rushed to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A small memorial consisting of candles was set up at the crash site.

The Waterbury Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Waterbury resident William David, who told Eyewitness News he knows one of the victims well, said his friend, was taken far too soon.

"Funny guy...always laugh, always got a smile," David said. "To know him is to love him, he would give you a shirt off his back. He loved his kids, always talking about his kids, taking them on vacation. He had a big heart, a great heart."

The road was closed for several hours, but the area reopened early Thursday morning.

