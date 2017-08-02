Two killed in Waterbury crash, three injured

Police are investigating a double fatal crash that happened on Wednesday (WFSB)

Police in Waterbury are investigating a serious crash that has left two people dead and three others injured.

The two-car crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday on Chase Avenue at Homer Street.

Police said two people died, one from each car. Three others were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

