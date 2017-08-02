Eight displaced by fire in West Haven

Eight people were displaced by a fire in West Haven (WFSB)

Eight people were displaced from a home in West Haven that caught fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a home on Park Street.

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

No serious injuries were reported.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

