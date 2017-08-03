11 displaced after house fire in Stafford

Firefighters from Stafford and several other surrounding departments are on the scene of a structure fire in the Stafford Springs section of town on Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, the call came in reporting a fire at 28 High St. shortly before 2 a.m.

Officials said a multi-family home and up to 5 vehicles are involved in the fire.

No injuries have been reported to authorities, as everyone was able to make it out safely. Authorities said smoke detectors are believed to have saved lives.

The American Red Cross is the assisting the 11 people, who are part of one family. They are helping six adults and five kids.

"It's not every day you see a house that's fully involved. It's tough when people lose their homes. In this case, we are very happy to hear that everyone got out safe. They had working smoke detectors which save lives," Jon Basso with Red Cross said.

Fire officials said there was a partial collapse in the rear of the building and the building may have to be torn down.

