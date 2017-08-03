Firefighters battle early morning fire in Stafford

Firefighters from Stafford and several other surrounding departments are on scene of a structure fire on High Street.

According to fire officials, the call came in reporting a fire shortly before 3 a.m.

Officials said 2 buildings and up to 5 vehicles are involved in the fire at 28 High Street in the Stafford Springs section of town.

No injuries have been reported and crews continue to battle the fire.

Fire officials said there was a partial collapse in the rear of the building and the building may have to be town down.

