Busy Cornwall road severely damaged by heavy rain Wednesday

A road was damaged in Cornwall following heavy rain Wednesday (Courtesy Cornwall Highway Dept.).

State officials said a heavily traveled roadway in Cornwall is closed Thursday following heavy rainfall from storms Wednesday.

According to State Rep. Brian Ohler, R-64, a section of Route 125 between Route 128 and Route 4, in Cornwall, is closed until further notice.

Ohler said the heavy rains and flash flooding from a line of storms that swept through the state Wednesday dropped close to 5 inches of rain over a 45-minute period causing damage to the ground beneath the road.

The state department of transportation has placed a priority on this area of the road way, which connects Cornwall with Cornwall Bridge.

Ohler said about 400 feet of roadway has to be dug up and replaced.

