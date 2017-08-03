Fog to be followed by sun, storms and humidity

Connecticut drivers had to deal with a foggy Thursday morning as showers were expected later in the day.

The extensive fog moved their way through the state early Thursday morning. Those foggy conditions made driving difficult.

The fog will burn off later on Thursday and the sun is expected to come out in the afternoon. The sun index will be a nine out of 12. People were advised to make sure they have their sun screen ready during the daylight hours.

As 6 a.m., temperatures were in the low to mid-60s. However, temperatures could rise into the upper 80s inland and middle 80s along the shore while dew points will once again near 70 degrees. The temperature will be close to or hit 90 degrees.

"Boy, it feels so muggy out there," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said.

Thunderstorms could roll through the state on Thursday evening, but they will not be as prevalent as Wednesday's storms, Haney said.

"With the instability from the heat and high humidity, both days will feature more chances for showers and thunderstorms, though we do not think they will be as widespread as today. The greatest threat will be in northern and western Connecticut tomorrow and Friday, away from the stabilizing influence of Long Island Sound," Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest aid.

Thursday night will be an uncomfortable night for sleeping without air conditioning, Haney said.

"It's going to be warm and humid today," Haney said.

Storms were possible on Friday, but wicked weather was more likely on Saturday.

"There could be some robust storms on Saturday," Haney said.

