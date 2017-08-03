Heat and humid weather to continue while storms possible this afternoon

Connecticut drivers had to deal with a foggy Thursday morning as showers were expected later in the day.

The sun is expected to come out in the afternoon. The sun index will be a nine out of 12. People were advised to make sure they have their sun screen ready during the daylight hours.

As noon, temperatures were in the high 70s and low 80ss. Temperatures could rise into the upper 80s inland and middle 80s along the shore while dew points will once again near 70 degrees. The temperature will be close to or hit 90 degrees.

"Today will be warm and muggy," Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon said. "While there will be a chance for storms again this afternoon, they’ll be more isolated (not as widespread) in nature when compared to yesterday."

The extensive fog moved their way through the state early Thursday morning. Those foggy conditions made driving difficult.

Thunderstorms could roll through the state on Thursday evening, but they will not be as prevalent as Wednesday's storms.

"Also, they may be confined to primarily the western half of the state. Heavy rain will be the primary concern with any that develop," Dixon said.

Thursday night will be an uncomfortable night for sleeping without air conditioning.

Storms were possible on Friday, but wicked weather was more likely on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, there will be a slight chance for an isolated afternoon storm. Otherwise, we just end the week on a warm and humid note," Dixon said. "For the weekend, the forecast is on track: a chance for rain/storms (some could be strong) as a cold front approaches and moves through the region. Behind it, we trend less humid and sunny for Sunday."

To read the full technical discussion, click here.

