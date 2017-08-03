ECSU student murder suspect in court today

Jermaine Richards accused of killing and dismembering the body of his ex-girlfriend is due in court on Thursday morning.

Jermaine Richards is set to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing in Bridgeport.

Richards is accused of killing Alyssiah Wiley, who was an Eastern Connecticut State University student back in 2013, after she broke up with him.

His first two trials ended in mistrials after jurors failed to reach a decision.

