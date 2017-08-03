8.2.17 Ditalini with Chickpeas and Garlic-Rosemary Oil

Ditalini with Chickpeas and Garlic-Rosemary Oil
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, small dice
1 medium carrot, peeled, cut in small dice
1 celery stalk, cut into 1-inch pieces
6 garlic cloves, 3 crushed, 3 minced
1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves chopped
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 cup olive oil, divided
1/8 # pancetta small dice
Kosher salt
2 tablespoons tomato paste
3 cups of water or chicken stock
1 cup zucchini small dice
2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed
1 pound ditalini or elbow macaroni
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
parmesan cheese
Directions:
- In a large saute pan add 1/4 exta virgin olive oil, heat, add pancetta.
- Cook until crispy, add onion, carrot, celery.
- Season with some kosher salt and pepper.Cook for about 3 minutes add zucchini, saute 2 minutes more, add the minced garlic, and red pepper flakes. Saute for a minute or 2 more.
- Deglaze pan with white wine. Let wine reduce.
- Stir tomato paste and 1 cup water or chicken stockin a small bowl to combine; add to pot.
- Cook, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until liquid has almost evaporated, 5-8 minutes.
- Add chickpeas and 2 cups water or chicken stock to pot and simmer for 15 minutes to let flavors meld.
- Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 1 1/2 cups pasta cooking liquid.
- Add pasta and 1/2 cup pasta cooking liquid to sauce and stir to coat. Increase heat to medium and continue stirring, adding more pasta cooking liquid as needed, until sauce coats pasta. Add parsley and parmesan cheese. Taste for salt
- Heat remaining 1/4 cup oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat; add chopped garlic and rosemary and cook until sizzling stops, about 1 minute. Divide pasta among bowls and drizzle with garlic-rosemary oil.