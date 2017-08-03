8 women charged with prostitution in Hartford

Eight women are facing prostitution charges after a sting in Hartford on Wednesday.

The arrests came after a citywide prostitution detail by the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit. They conducted the sting after complaints from residents about street level prostitution in the capital city.

During the sting, an undercover detective posed as a John to find women suspected of prostitution. The sting led to the following women being charged with prostitution:

Enfield resident, 40-year-old Breean Osuba

Hartford resident, 27-year-old Anna Lopez

Hartford resident, 38-year-old Bertha Stanley

Hartford resident, 55-year-old Maria Olivo

Bloomfield resident, 46-year-old Donna Ball

Hartford resident, 38-year-old Delores Weathersby

Hartford resident, 34-year-old Lindsey Zunaid

Hartford resident, 38-year-old Keisha England

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.