8 women charged with prostitution in Hartford

Hartford police arrested eight women on prostitution charges. (WFSB file photo) Hartford police arrested eight women on prostitution charges. (WFSB file photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Eight women are facing prostitution charges after a sting in Hartford on Wednesday.

The arrests came after a citywide prostitution detail by the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit. They conducted the sting after complaints from residents about street level prostitution in the capital city. 

During the sting, an undercover detective posed as a John to find women suspected of prostitution. The sting led to the following women being charged with prostitution: 

  • Enfield resident, 40-year-old Breean Osuba 
  • Hartford resident, 27-year-old Anna Lopez
  • Hartford resident, 38-year-old Bertha Stanley
  • Hartford resident, 55-year-old Maria Olivo 
  • Bloomfield resident, 46-year-old Donna Ball 
  • Hartford resident, 38-year-old Delores Weathersby 
  • Hartford resident, 34-year-old Lindsey Zunaid 
  • Hartford resident, 38-year-old Keisha England 

