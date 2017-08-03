3 men arrested for police chase, burglary in Southbury

Waterbury resident Deion G Wilson was one of three men were charged in connection with a burglary in Southbury and avoiding police during a chase on Wednesday afternoon. (CT State Police)

Three men were charged in connection with a burglary in Southbury and avoiding police during a chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to High Ridge Road around 2 p.m. where three men were fleeing a burglary and getting into a four-door 2015 Mazda 3. The vehicle was spotted fleeing southbound on Route 172.

Police said Southbury officers, troopers and officers from Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were in the area and saw the suspect's vehicle accelerate "to a very high rate of speed in an attempt to elude the officers."

When the suspects tried to turn right onto Interstate 84, police said the driver "lost control and struck a guard rail."

After the crashes, the three suspects, who were identified by police as 21-year-old, Waterbury resident Deion G Wilson, 20-year-old, Waterbury resident Marcos A. Ruiz, and 19-year-old, New York resident Steven Sanchez-Rodriguez, ran away from the scene.

All three were arrested by police and charged with third-degree burglary as well as third-degree larceny. Police said Ruiz was driving the Madza and found to be at fault for the crash. He was also charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license, possession of a stolen registration plate, and restricted right turn.

Police located the items stolen from the Southbury home inside the car. Investigators also learned that the Mazda was stolen from Watertown.

Ruiz, Sanchez-Rodriguez and Wilson were evaluated for minor lacerations and contusions by EMS workers on the scene, but none were taken to area hospitals, police said.

All three men are expected to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.

