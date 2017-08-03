Watertown crash victim remembered at funeral today

The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.

Authorities have released the emergency calls made early Saturday morning on a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

Vincent Cammarata is being remembered by friends and family after a deadly crash. (WFSB file photo)

Family and friends are saying goodbye to a teen from Watertown, who was killed in a crash in Plymouth.

A funeral will be held for 17-year-old Vincent Cammarata.

Police said Cammarata was a passenger in a car that was carrying seven other people at the time of the crash. Cammarata was taken by Life Star to Hartford Hospital where police said he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

His funeral is being held at the Our Lady of Loreto Church in Waterbury. More information on that can be found here.

