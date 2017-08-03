400 bags of Heroin seized by Hartford police

Police seized 400 bags of Heroin from a suspect in Hartford. (@LtFoley)

Officers from the Hartford Police Department Vice and Narcotics were able to interrupt a drug deal.

The suspect was captured after a chase with police.

Officers also seized $9,000 from the suspect.

