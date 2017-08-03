Channel 3 Continues Partnership with the Walk Across Southeastern Connecticut

Channel 3 continues its partnership with the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation and their 12th Annual Walk Across Southeastern Connecticut.

Channel 3 continues its partnership with the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation and their 12th Annual Walk Across Southeastern Connecticut. This year’s walk is being held on October 7.

Since being founded in 2006, this local non-profit that is dedicated to providing critical funding to breast cancer research, has funded over $3.7 million in breast cancer research.

According to a press release from the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation, “100% of the gross fundraising dollars goes directly to breast cancer research that is in the scientific pursuit of medicines and techniques that mitigate cancer treatment and promote disease eradication. Administrative costs are sponsor supported or volunteer provided.”

This year’s 12th Annual Walk Across Southeastern Connecticut has options to suit everyone’s abilities. They include a full marathon, a half marathon, and a quarter marathon. Teams and individuals are encouraged to sign up to walk in honor or memory of someone special.

Channel 3’s Morning News Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter for the I-Team, Eric Parker, will emcee the closing ceremonies that will take place at the end of all walks around 3:30 p.m. at Camp Harkness in Waterford.

For more information about the Walk Across Southeastern Connecticut visit the TBBCF website here.

