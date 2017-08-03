Mom recounts terrifying moments when car gets tangled in wires

Mom, two kids safe after car gets caught on power lines in CT

A car traveled up a support wire and became entangled in power lines on Mountain Road. (Photos: Facebook / Suffield Fire)

Mom, two kids are safe after a car became caught on power lines in Suffield. (Photo: Facebook / Samantha Munn)

A Connecticut mother remained calm as she communicated to a dispatcher while she and her kids in a car was tangled in possibly live electrical wires and suspended on a pole.

A car traveled up a support wire and became entangled in power lines in West Suffield on Wednesday evening. Inside the car was teacher Lisa Beaulieu and her 4-year-old and 5-year-old children.

Beaulieu said they were chatting about the storm while heading home and then seconds later, the car gets lifted off the ground.

"We were really scared," Beaulieu said. "I was worried we were going to fall, the cable was going to break or the wire was live."

The cell phone video taken from an eyewitness shows the car off the ground and almost vertical. Beaulieu said she couldn't avoid what was in the road.

"We could see the telephone pole break and fall in front of us. And I couldn't stop and we ended up getting tangled up in the wires," Beaulieu said.

The Suffield area experienced hail, lightning and high winds on Wednesday afternoon.

Beaulieu: I don't want my car to fall.

911 dispatcher: Is the vehicle moving at all?

Beaulieu: It is just swaying back and forth just a little bit.

The dispatcher stayed on the phone with Beaulieu for 40 minutes and worked to keep her calm.

"You are doing a very good job Lisa," 911 dispatcher said.

After the scene was made safe by fire officials and Eversource, the three were evaluated and soon released.

"We know, we have two very important guardian angels, who watched over us yesterday, so we are thankful for that," Beaulieu said.

One of those guardian angels is Beaulieu's grandmother's who passed away in December.

Police said she did the right thing by staying inside the car.

The crash is still under investigation by the Suffield Police Department.

