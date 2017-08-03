Potentially serious injuries reported in Vernon crash

A serious crash was reported on Route 83 in Vernon (Vernon Police)

Drivers were asked to avoid Route 83 in Vernon on Thursday afternoon because of a serious crash.

The crash was reported a little before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

For about 40 minutes, all four lanes of Route 83 were closed, but as of 4:15 p.m., the road had fully reopened.

Police said while this investigation was happening, another crash was reported just south of the scene, near Sunset Terrace, causing further traffic delays.

One person involved in the crash went to St. Francis Hospital with potentially serious injuries. Another person was taken to Rockville.

