Serious crash reported on Route 83 in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 83 in Vernon because of a serious crash.

The crash was reported a little before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the road has been reduced to one northbound lane.

