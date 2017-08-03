Former special education teacher facing more charges

A former teacher from Milford accused of having sex with a student is now facing additional charges.

Bridgeport police say Laura Ramos, who is also a mother, slept with another teen, and now police are investigating to see if there are even more victims.

According to court documents, “victim number 2” went to police after 31-year-old Ramos, a former Bridgeport Central High School special education teacher, was first charged.

The teen told police he believed other students were involved with the teacher as well.

Ramos was first charged in June, accused of sleeping with an 18-year-old student.

She told police they had sex "a handful of times."

Now another teen says he had a sexual relationship with Ramos as well, saying the two first became sexual this past April, in a car in Fairfield.

In court paperwork, “victim two” allegedly told police that: "The next day he goes to school and Mrs. Ramos acted as if nothing ever happened. They text and she never says anything about the sex to him as if everything was normal."

Later that month, the teen said the two met at a restaurant in Shelton, drove to another restaurant and had sex.

"They go into the electrical room of the restaurant and they start kissing...later that night he receives a text message from Mrs. Ramos telling him the sex was the best she ever had,” court documents said.

The teen allegedly told police there could be more.

"Victim 2 stated that he believes Mrs. Ramos was involved with at least 3 to 4 kids but doesn't know their names,” court documents said.

"She deserves everything she gets honestly. I don't feel any type of pity for her,” said Camille Davis, of Bridgeport.

When she was first charged, Ramos entered a not guilty plea.

She's due back in court later this month.

Eyewitness News reached out to her attorney but has not yet heard back.

