Food truck proceeds benefit girl battling cancer

There was a large show of support on Thursday for a 6-year-old girl from Wethersfield who is bravely battling a rare form of cancer.

The lines were long at the Whey Station food truck at Bushnell Park in Hartford for a good reason. They held a Lunch for Maven, and 100 percent of any money made from the food went to support Maven’s family.

The Borgen family has a long trip ahead of them, and the community came out to support.

“It’s feeling good. Everybody makes friends,” said Maven Borgen, who is enjoying her summer break after kindergarten.

“It’s great to see all these people coming out to the Whey Station today. It’s a gorgeous day to get a grilled cheese and we love seeing the support. We also see a lot of Hartford Police Officers here today too,” said Melanie Borgen, Maven’s mom.

Maven was diagnosed with DIPG, an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer that has no known cure.

She underwent chemotherapy at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, but now her family is looking overseas for alternatives.

“It seems like the type of treatment she will get is going to get adopted here in the months to come but we don’t have months so we are off to London and fundraising and reaching out for support in all the ways we can,” said Paul Borgen, Maven’s father.

The Borgen family is leaving for London next month in the hope that the treatments there will help, but they are seeking donations because the treatments are not covered by insurance.

“You think about how much pain they must be in seeing their daughter sick and knowing that they want to help in any way and so we want to help in any way that we can and this was just another way that we could do that,” said Kris Fazzina of Wethersfield.

The Lunch for Maven event raised $4,000 on Thursday.

The Borgen family has a goal of raising $30,000 and have already raised almost $20,000 on their GoFundMe page, which can be found here.

In the meantime, the Borgen family is hoping Maven can start first grade in September.

“Everyone’s excited for her to come back to school and just get back into a normal routine of things after a crazy whirlwind summer,” Melanie Borgen said.

