Alfred Angelo says ordered wedding dresses aren't coming

A bridal company that left thousands without their wedding dress released a statement on Thursday.

After filing for bankruptcy protection last month, Alfred Angelo customers are learning they won’t be receiving the wedding dresses they ordered.

The company was trying to deliver dresses and accessories for customers but said "it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible."

The company advised customers who think they are owed money from the company to submit a form, which can be found here.

