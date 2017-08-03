Warm, humid weather continues, but changes are on the way this weekend!

THURSDAY RECAP…

Today was so much quieter than yesterday! As of late this afternoon, there wasn’t a single thunderstorm in the state. The jet stream is beginning to carve out a deep trough over the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure is nosing in from the Western Atlantic and that has stabilized the atmosphere over Southern New England. That’s why the bulk of the thunderstorms developed to our north and west, across Northern New England, New York State and Pennsylvania.

There was widespread fog in Connecticut this morning with the visibility down to 1/8 mile in some locations. The fog burned off and the sky became partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures peaked in the middle 80s in many Connecticut towns. The air was quite humid with dew point temperatures in the 60s to near 70.

THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…

While today was quiet, we can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm this evening, especially in Western and Northwestern Connecticut. However, most of the state will remain dry. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. The overnight hours will be mild and muggy and a passing shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will drop into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Patchy fog will likely form, but not to the extent we saw late last night and early this morning. The sky will be partly cloudy.

FRIDAY…

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may have a shot at 90 degrees over Northern Connecticut in towns like Windsor Locks and Enfield. A southerly breeze will keep shoreline communities cooler. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees in the coastal communities of New London County. The humidity will remain high with dew points in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in Northern Connecticut. However, like today, most of the state will remain dry. The greatest threat for thunderstorms will be across Massachusetts, Northern New England, New York, and Pennsylvania.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…

Big changes are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. A cold front associated with the trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere will pass through Connecticut Saturday afternoon. That means there will be a pretty good chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Some storms could potentially be strong with very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The air will be warm and humid with highs 80-85. However, the air should begin to dry out late Saturday as a drier northwesterly flow develops on the heels of the front.

Saturday night will be quite pleasant with clearing skies, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures. The mercury will dip to between 55 and 65 degrees.

Sunday will be a great day for outdoor activities! The sky will be mostly sunny and the air will be seasonably warm, but the humidity will be fairly low. Highs will likely range from 78-84 degrees.

NEXT WEEK…

Low pressure will approach New England from the west on Monday. That means our weather will take an unsettled turn. We are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and showers are likely. The cloudy, wet weather should hold temperatures down. Temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 70s.

More showers are likely Monday night as low pressure passes over or just to the south of Southern New England. Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning then the sky should become partly sunny as the storm departs and a drier northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures are expected to reach 80-85. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon.

High pressure will move into the Northeast by midweek and that means Wednesday is looking good with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will likely dip into the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday night thanks to clear skies and light winds.

By Thursday, high pressure will move offshore and low pressure will approach the region from the west. Therefore, we are forecasting increasing cloudiness. While there is a chance for rain before the day is over, we are currently thinking the wet weather will hold off until Thursday night. Daytime highs should range from the 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

JULY RECAP…

This past Monday marked the end of July. At Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks it was a cool month, with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees… 0.7 degrees cooler than normal. In fact it was the coolest July at Bradley Airport since 2009, when the temperature averaged 70.2 degrees! With regard to rainfall, 6.57” fell during the month at Windsor Locks … a surplus of 2.38 inches and the 10th wettest July in the Greater Hartford Area since records began in 1905!

The July weather stats were quite different at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 75.2 degrees… 0.9 degrees warmer than normal, but still the coolest July in Bridgeport since 2009. The biggest difference between Sikorsky Airport and Bradley Airport in July was regarding rainfall. Only 2.54” of rain was recorded at Sikorsky Airport, a deficit of 0.92 inches compared to a typical July!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

