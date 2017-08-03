Malloy: Municipal aid "must be on the table" in budget talks

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has asked his budget director to provide him with detailed information about municipal finances, suggesting he'd support reductions in state aid to cities and towns included in a yet-to-be-reached state budget agreement.

In a letter released Thursday, the Democrat said how Connecticut finances municipal aid - the state's largest expenditure - "must be on the table for discussion with the General Assembly and the public."

Malloy says Connecticut risks "perpetuating an inequitable distribution among our communities" if it fails to change state aid formulas by distributing funds based on need, economics and shifting local demographics.

The state has been without a new two-year state budget since July 1.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says both Republicans and Democrats want to limit municipal aid cuts.

