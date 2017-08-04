Principal to be remembered in East Hampton

Anyone who wants to honor the memory of East Hampton High School principal John Fidler can leave flowers and cards at the front of the building following his passing this weekend.

A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a long-time school principal.

The East Hampton community on Friday afternoon will be coming together to honor the life of a beloved principal who suddenly passed away.

Calling hours will be held for long-time East Hampton High School Principal John Fidler the school's auditorium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Besides being a principal, Fidler was a coach and a teacher. But many will gather to say goodbye to a friend who will be greatly missed.

Fidler died suddenly of a heart attack while on vacation with his family in Maine.

“John knew everybody. John could put a room at ease. John made everybody feel like they were just as important as his own children,” School Superintendent Paul Smith previously told Eyewitness News.

Throughout the night, tributes will be made to honor Fidler and will be live-streamed throughout the building.

After going through the line, people in attendance may sit in the auditorium or in another part of the building.

Fidler's funeral mass will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church.

Once the church reaches capacity, people will be able to watch a live stream of the service at the high school.

There will also be a reception in the school's cafeteria.

The East Hampton Board of Education is now inviting everyone to attend a meeting on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss ways to honor Fidler's legacy. Many have submitted ideas and all are welcome to attend the meeting.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Fidler Memorial Scholarship. Donations to the scholarship in Mr. Fidler’s name can be sent to:

East Hampton High School

John Fidler Memorial Scholarship

c/o Linda Malavasi

15 North Maple Street

East Hampton, Connecticut 06424

Checks payable to: ‘East Hampton High School’

