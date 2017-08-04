Teen found stranded Bradley Airport

United Airlines is giving its side of the story on Friday morning after a teenager was stranded at Bradley International Airport for hours.

United said the unaccompanied teen had an itinerary with connecting flights, which is against company policy, because of his age.

"United does not allow unaccompanied minors to travel on itineraries with connecting flights, which was the case in this instance. We are looking into the booking process further to determine how this passenger was able to purchase a ticket for a flight that was not part of our unaccompanied minor program," United Media Relations Team said in a statement on Thursday.

Bradley International Airport has contacted Eyewitness News and Kevin A. Dillon, who is the executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, released a statement on the incident.

"The safety of our passengers is our number 1 priority. However, we were not made aware of this situation by the passenger or the airlines," Dillon said in a statement on Friday. "We are looking into this issue and will be reviewing appropriate protocols with the airlines."

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.