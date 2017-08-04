Sentencing expected in dog mauling case in Plainfield

Jenna Allen is being sentenced on Friday in a brutal dog attack case. (WFSB)

A Plainfield woman is being sentenced on Friday in a brutal dog attack case.

Jenna Allen is due in Danielson Superior Court at 10 a.m.

Police say Allen's five Rottweilers mauled a home health aide at Allen’s home back in 2014.

Authorities said the dogs bit Lynne Denning's face and chest while she was caring for Allen's grandmother.

Denning underwent nearly 20 surgeries since the attack and has lost full function of both hands.

Allen faces up to a year in prison.

