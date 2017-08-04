Woman sentenced in dog attack case in Plainfield

Jenna Allen is being sentenced on Friday in a brutal dog attack case. (WFSB)

A Plainfield woman was sentenced on Friday in a dog attack case.

Jenna Allen was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for 60 days inside Danielson Superior Court on Friday afternoon. Allen would also face three years of probation.

Police say Allen's five Rottweilers mauled a home health aide at Allen’s home back in 2014.

Authorities said the dogs bit Lynne Denning's face and chest while she was caring for Allen's grandmother.

Denning underwent nearly 20 surgeries since the attack and has lost full function of both hands.

Following the court ruling, Allen was released for 30 days after she posted $25,000 bond. However, Allen can choose to appeal her sentence.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.