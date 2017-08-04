Powder Ridge's synthetic snow park to open in September

Ski-fanatics don't have to wait until snow falls to hit the slopes and they don't even have to leave Connecticut to enjoy their favorite winter sports.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield announced it will open its 365 Synthetic Snow Park on Sept. 2. This means people will be able to participate in their favorite winter sports 365 days per year.

The 365 Synthetic Snow Park includes a 500 foot run for skiing and snowboarding as well as two tubing lanes.

Sean Hayes, who is the CEO of Powder Ridge, said skiing all year long has been going on in Europe for years.

“We are proud to partner with Powder Ridge to bring the first synthetic snow park to the Northeast U.S," Hans Peter Koehle, Managing Director bei Yiippi GmbH365 said in a statement on Friday. “365 Synthetic snow is ideal for race and freestyle teams to train A large amount of space between the “fingers” provides more air flow than any other synthetic snow manufacturer. That air keeps the board or ski from overheating even on the fastest racing team”.

In the summer of 2018, the 365 Synthetic Snow Park will go all the way to the top of the Ridge, that is over 2,800 feet," according to Hayes.

The 225-acre Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort "is the first full service year-round urban mountain sports park and resort" and features "skiing, snowboarding, tubing, mountain biking and synthetic snow adventures for all ages."

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.