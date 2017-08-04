Warm, humid weather continues today as storms move through state

Connecticut residents should anticipate warm and muggy Friday as well as thunderstorms, but changes are coming for the weekend.

On Friday, there is a risk for isolated storms and the state has already seen a few during the morning hours. As of noon, an intense thunderstorm is moving to the northeast, through Litchfield County.

"There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially in Northern Connecticut. However, much like yesterday, most of the state will remain dry. The greatest threat for thunderstorms will be across Massachusetts, Northern New England, New York, and Pennsylvania," Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

High temperatures will likely be the mid to high 80s, but there is a chance we could see the 90-degree weather. The high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees in the coastal communities of New London County.

For the weekend, a cold front is still on schedule to arrive on Saturday. There is a chance that the front could bring stronger storms to the state.

"Some storms could potentially be strong with very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning," DePrest said.

Once again, Saturday will be warm and humid with high temperatures between 80-85 degrees.

Behind the front, Sunday should be beautiful, less humid and sunny.

"Sunday will be a great day for outdoor activities! The sky will be mostly sunny, the air will be seasonably warm, and the humidity will be fairly low," DePrest said.

High temperatures for Sunday will range from 78 to 84 degrees.

As for next week, showers are once again possible for Monday night into early Tuesday.

"More showers are likely Monday night as low pressure passes over or just to the south of Southern New England. Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning, and then the sky should become partly sunny as the storm departs and a drier northwesterly flow develops," DePrest said.

High temperatures for Monday could reach as high as 80 to 85.

