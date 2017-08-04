East Hartford man arrested in 62-year-old woman's death

Police have identified the woman's body found in a wooded part of Enfield.

The body of Pamela Cote was found in Enfield woods. Howard Bowen was arrested in the case on Friday. (Enfield Police Department)

An arrest has been made in connection with a woman's death in Enfield earlier this year.

The body of 62-year-old Enfield resident, Pamela Cote, was found behind the homes on Windsor Court near Lafayette Park on Oct. 28. The complex on Windsor Court is a public housing complex for the elderly and disabled.

During their investigation, police determined that the death of Cote "appeared suspicious."

On Nov. 3, 2016, police learned that 33-year-old, East Hartford resident Howard Bowen was a suspect in the death of Cote.

On Friday, Bowen, who was incarcerated on an unrelated robbery charge at the Walker Correctional Facility, was charged with murder and was arrested at Enfield Superior Court on Friday morning.

Bowen is being held on a $1 million bond.

