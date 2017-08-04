5 state swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

Gardner Lake State Park is one of five state swimming areas closed on Friday. (WFSB file photo)

There are five inland swimming areas closed this weekend due to water quality concerns.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Quaddick, Mashamoquet Brook, Wadsworth Falls, Gardner Lake and Gay City state parks are closed to swimmers on Friday.

DEEP said it is testing for the presence of certain indicator bacteria. The bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens, according to DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate potential contamination.

DEEP said Quaddick, Mashamoquet Brook state parks would be resampled on Monday while Wadsworth Falls State Park will be re-tested on Wednesday and Gardner Lake and Gay City state parks will be tested again on next Friday.

The results for Quaddick, Mashamoquet Brook state parks will be available on Tuesday, Wadsworth Falls State Park will be given on Thursday and Gardner Lake and Gay City state parks will be released on Aug. 11, according to DEEP.

DEEP officials are also warning residents about cyanobacteria blooms. The blue-green algae at the beaches at Kettletown and Indian Well state parks. People can swim at Kettletown and Indian Well state parks, but swimmers were warned to "stay away from areas where the algae blooms have created greenish patches on the surface of the water."

There is a "similar warning at the boat launch on Candlewood Lake," the DEEP said.

